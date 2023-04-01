According to the Telegraph, Joe Biden will not attend the coronation of King Charles III scheduled for May 6. The US president – who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last September – “should not” join the dozens of heads of state for the May 6 event. The news would come from “sources very close to the White House”. The British ambassador to the US, Dame Karen Pierce, and Buckingham Palace assistants held “cordial and diplomatic” talks with the White House on the coronation. Other commitments are said to be on Biden’s agenda but the final decision does not seem to have yet been made: according to a source, “there may still be attempts underway to see if he can be convinced to participate”. In any case, the participation of Jill Biden, the first lady, is considered.

Coronation guests have already received the email invitation from Buckingham Palace and have been told to ‘save the date’ of the ceremony and RSVP that they are attending.

The event will be attended by heads of state from all over the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and the Principality of Monaco. All three EU presidents will be present: Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel.

Humza Yousaf, the newly elected first minister of Scotland, has said he will attend despite being an outspoken republican. However, he also accepted an invitation to speak at a pro-independence rally in Glasgow the same day.

The king made his first state visit as monarch this week, traveling to Germany after plans to also visit France were canceled amid widespread protests over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

On Friday, the final day of the trip, the King and Queen visited Hamburg, where Charles stood side-by-side with the German president in a symbol of reconciliation as they laid wreaths in remembrance of war victims.

Who declined the invitation and who will be there

Starting from who will be there for sure, all the members of the royal family gave confirmation at the coronation of King Charles III (obviously) apart from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still undecided whether they will be noticed more by going or missing.

The presence of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice of York is certain, while their parents, Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah Ferguson, will not be there, one for the well-known reasons related to the Epstein scandal and the other because after the divorce she has lost privileges and rights (but to console her, King Charles invited her to Sandringham last Christmas). Next to the king are Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex, Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children. But the first two in line to the throne, William and baby George, will play a crucial and unprecedented role in the ceremony because according to experts, exposing the child in particular will convey the symbolic message of continuity. There are also many royals from other nations who will sit in the pews of Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have already confirmed their repondez s’il vous plaît. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have been invited (while the presence of the former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia of Spain is in doubt), King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Crown Prince Frederik with his wife Mary of Denmark. The invitation has been extended to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark with an exception to the two-member-per-family rule, although she has not yet confirmed as she is recovering from surgery. Also invited were King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, who seem to have already confirmed, and the most reserved (and perhaps most beautiful) royal couple on the planet could accept the invitation, the one formed by Jigme Khesar and Jetsun Pema, king and queen of Buthan, who were very discreetly present at Elizabeth’s funeral. The list of invited royals whose presence is not yet known is long: Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece; King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden: King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway; Crown Prince Alois and Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein; Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa; Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan; the crown prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman Bin Hamad, the sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah with his son, the prince-influencer Abdul Mateen of Brunei; Kuwaiti Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad; King Letsie III of Lesotho; the sultan of Malaysia Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his consort Raja Permaisuri Agong; Crown Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco representing King Mohammed VI; the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said; the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with his wife Noor bint Hathal; King Tupou VI of Tonga; Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, or more likely his son, Prince Hamdan; Crown Prince Bernhard of Baden. And finally Margaret of Romania, even though the monarchy has been abolished in her country.

The world of entertainment

Moving on to showbiz celebrities, the list of those who seem to have said no to the opportunity to participate in the historic event, performing on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle, is also long. Among these: Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams, the Spice Girls, Adele and Ed Sheeran. Organizers are reportedly considering Joss Stone, who is close friends with William (and Harry), Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli. But perhaps one of the unexpected presences will end up being Madonna, who isn’t British but she is still a big name.