English monarch participated in Easter mass at St. George's Chapel; king had maintained a discreet agenda since February

King Charles III, monarch of the United Kingdom, participated in Easter mass in Windsor, England, this Sunday morning (31 March 2024). The ceremony is traditional to the English monarchy. Going to the São Jorge Chapel, where the religious service takes place, was his first public engagement since announcing his cancer diagnosis, at the beginning of February.

The 75-year-old king arrived at the scene accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla. They waved to the audience before entering the chapel. Other members of the royal family were also present, such as her 3 siblings: Princess Anne, the Duke of York, Andrew, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Edward.

Prince William, next to occupy the throne following the British line of succession, did not attend the event. His wife, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced that she too has cancer on March 22. She has been out of the royal engagement schedule since December last year.

KING'S AGENDA

Charles III canceled all his official public engagements after being diagnosed with cancer. The monarch, however, maintains minor official functions. He has attended meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On Tuesday (26th March), the king received representatives of different religions at Buckingham Palace, the official royal residence.

There are no details on how the king's schedule will hold in the coming months.