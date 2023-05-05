The activist and founder of the Wikileaks organization, Julian Assange, asked King Charles III to visit him in Belmarsh Prisonin South East London. His wife Stella confirmed the request, which was sent to the monarch in a letter. “As a political prisoner, held for His Majesty’s pleasure in the name of a foreign country, I am honored to reside within the walls of this high-class institution. His reign has no limits,” Assange said sarcastically addressing the sovereign.

During the visit, the monarch will have the opportunity to “delight himself with the culinary delights prepared for his loyal subjects with a generous budget of two pounds a day,” added the Wikileaks founder. “You’ll be able to savor the tuna heads mixed in and repurposed meals perhaps made from chicken. And don’t worry, because unlike smaller institutions like Alcatraz or San Quentin, there are no communal dinners in a dining room. At Belmarsh, the inmates they dine alone in their cells, ensuring maximum privacy with their food,” he said.

The letter sent to Carlo also takes on tragic contours: “He will have the opportunity – writes Assange – to pay his respects to a homosexual who had been deported to Bolsonaro’s Brazil and who committed suicide just eight meters from my cell” . “I implore you, King Charles, – reads the conclusion – to visit His Majesty’s prison at Belmarsh, for it is an honor fit for a king. When you begin to reign always remember the words of the King James Bible, which says that they are blessed are the merciful”. Since April 2019, Assange has been held in the maximum security prison of Belmarsh, from where he is fighting against the request for extradition to the United States, where he is accused of espionage for the online dissemination of tens of thousands of confidential documents.