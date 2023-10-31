Kenya, a former British colony that will celebrate 60 years of independence on December 12, received Charles III on Monday, October 30. This is the new sovereign’s first visit to a Commonwealth country.

Charles III arrived in Kenya on Monday, October 30, for a state visit – his first as king to a Commonwealth country – that has raised eyebrows at a time when the United Kingdom is under pressure to reconcile with its colonial past.

The visit by Carlos, 74, and his wife Camilla, 76, comes a few weeks before the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of Kenya’s independence, proclaimed on December 12, 1963.

“The king and queen are on their way to Kenya for a four-day visit that will showcase the best of this country, from its young tech entrepreneurs and designers to its magnificent forests and coastlines,” the royal family’s official account on X read. (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

Meetings, banquets, visits…

After arriving on Monday night, Carlos and Camilla will be received by President William Ruto in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday. The two-day program includes meetings with businessmen and youth, a state banquet, a visit to a new museum dedicated to Kenyan history and the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Uhuru Gardens.

Next, the couple plans to travel to Mombasa (in the south of the country), where Carlos, committed to environmental issues, will visit a nature reserve and meet with religious representatives.

After state visits to Germany and France, which mark London’s desire to strengthen ties with its European allies, Charles now heads to the Commonwealth.

This vestige of the British Empire – which brings together 56 countries, most of them former British colonies – has been weakened by growing criticism of the United Kingdom’s colonial past.

Charles III visited City Shamba, an urban agriculture project in Nairobi, during his fourth official trip to Kenya. © PHIL NOBLE / POOL/AFP

The royal couple’s visit will provide an opportunity to discuss “the most painful aspects of the shared history of the United Kingdom and Kenya” in the years before independence, Buckingham Palace stated.

Between 1952 and 1960, more than 10,000 people were killed in Kenya as a result of the Mau Mau revolt against colonial rule, one of the bloodiest repressions of the British Empire.

After years of litigation, London agreed in 2013 to compensate more than 5,000 Kenyans, but some expect the King to make an official apology for the UK’s past actions.

Kenya holds a special place in the history of the British royal family. It was in this East African country that Charles’s mother learned of the death of her father George VI in 1952 and became Queen.

With AFP