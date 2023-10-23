The king’s motto is that food is not wasted at Buckingham Palace. Already a convinced environmentalist, now we find out that Charles III is also on the front line against food waste. In fact, it seems that King Charles, who drinks tea and eats fruit cakes for breakfast, always asks for the same cake every morning, even for a week in a row, until it runs out, until the last slice. But the king’s real crusade is not only to not leave crumbs on his plate at home, but to reduce food waste as much as possible throughout the United Kingdom, which is the European country that throws away the most food. And so, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, he will unveil the ‘Coronation food project’ on November 14than anti-waste initiative that reflects his growing concerns about hunger in Britain.

After making a generous, undisclosed private donation to start the venture – writes the Daily Mail – there will now be 8 food hubs that will be launched across the nation, with the first four in London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Ireland North. And others will soon follow in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and Milton Keynes. To oversee the project, Charles has brought in Dame Martina Milburn, who has just finished her term as chief executive of the Prince’s Trust, the charity founded by Charles to help young people. Her Majesty asked her earlier this year to explore ways to reduce the 12 million tonnes of food wasted every year in the UK and help the estimated 14 million Britons living in food poverty. The Coronation Food Project is expected to last five years and aims to provide 200 million meals a year.

There is no doubt about the goodness of the initiative, also because Great Britain is grappling with an economic crisis and skyrocketing inflation, as well as about the fact that it will be successful. According to Dame Martina, “we have a waiting list of organizations that want the food.” But the question arises spontaneously at this point: if on the day he presents the project, the birthday cake should have the same mammoth proportions as that of his coronation (1.2 meters high and 300 kilos in weight), if so gives him so much, how long will it take the sovereign to dispose of it, down to the last slice? In short, let the king be careful about waste. but, at this point, also to the line.