Prince Harry's visit to London lasted just 24 hours, having arrived yesterday around 12pm from the United States, having just learned the news that King Charles III has cancer. Harry, according to the BBC, was seen today at Heathrow airport from where he would have left for California.

His collaborators have not made any comments, but it seems that the Duke of Sussex is already on the flight home where his wife Meghan remains with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry met his father yesterday for 45 minutes at the royal residence of Clarence House. Shortly afterwards King Charles and Queen Camilla departed by helicopter for their Sandringham residence.