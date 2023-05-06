Charles III and, with him, the queen consort Camilla they walked out of Buckingham Palace on their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation. The royal couple left aboard the golden carriage used for the ‘diamond jubilee’ and the procession passed through the city where there are hundreds of thousands of people who greet the new sovereigns. Carlo and Camilla spent the night yesterday in their private residence of Clarence House, after the reception hosted at Buckingham Palace.

The royal carriage headed towards the abbey between two lines of cheering crowds. There are 200 soldiers in full uniform – mainly members of the mounted regiment of the Sovereign’s Escort of The Household Cavalry – who participate in the procession, while another thousand are deployed along the route

Special platforms for doctors, nurses, military veterans and charitable volunteers were stationed along the route.

THE CEREMONY – Today the formal and religious ceremony more than a thousand years old is being staged, with a high symbolic and political value for projecting the image of the monarchy and Great Britain. And that’s why the entire event – the code name is “Globo operation” – is studied in detail, to be both solemn and popular celebration.

The day then begins with the royal procession to Westminster. Seated on the Coronation Chair, a throne with 700 years of history, Charles will then be sworn in as sovereign, will be anointed with oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will receive the symbols of his power: the crown, scepter and orb.

Charles chose a smaller procession than that of his mother’s coronation in 1953, with only 200 soldiers, mostly from the Sovereign escort of the royal cavalry. But overall, the event will involve 6,000 men of the armed forces in the largest ceremonial military operation in the last 70 years.

Breaking with tradition, probably also considering the age of the two sovereigns – 74 years for him, 75 for her – the carriage of the Diamond Jubilee was chosen for the procession, more comfortable and sprung, equipped with air conditioning and electric windows, and always drawn by six horses. On the way back, for the procession in the opposite direction, the sovereigns will instead get on the golden carriage, used in all coronations since 1830. And there will be the expected greeting of the sovereigns and the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, followed by the overflight of military aircraft.

“The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a beautiful, joyful and historic occasion” and “a celebration of who we are today in all our beautiful diversity”. This was stated by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will officiate the ceremony today. “People certainly expect to be struck by the majesty and sacredness of the ceremony, but they will also be invited to stop and reflect – he added – reflect on our past, our future, while we pray for our new ruler, our lives and about how we are called to serve others”.

