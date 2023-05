How did you feel about the content of this article?

Carriage with King Charles III and Queen Consort passes the British Parliament Building. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Tolga Akmen

Charles III and Camilla left Westminster Abbey this Saturday morning, after being crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom, and began the procession to Buckingham Palace aboard the sumptuous Gold State Coach.

Accompanied by 4,000 servicemen in full regalia, the royal couple waved to the crowds as they made the two-kilometre journey to their official residence in London.

For days, crowds of people have been waiting around the palace and along the emblematic avenue The Mall to see the passage of Charles and Camilla, and not even the rain that fell in the British capital kept the large public away.

This is the first time the luxurious golden carriage has been used by the British royal family since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

When the King and Queen Consort arrive at Buckingham Palace, one of the most anticipated sights of the day will be when Charles and Camilla, accompanied by other members of the royal family, wave from the balcony to the crowd.

The parade puts the final touch on the king’s coronation, the ceremonial act in which he receives the symbols of his power after automatically ascending the throne on September 8, following the death of Elizabeth II.