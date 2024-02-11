King Charles III, currently undergoing treatment for cancer, This Sunday he attended the religious service at the Church of Saint Mary Magdalene on the royal estate of Sandringhamin the east of England, noted an AFP photographer.

This is the monarch's second public appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis earlier in the week.

Dressed in a dark suit and coat, The sovereign, accompanied by Queen Camilla, waved to the journalists present at the scene..

On Tuesday, Charles was briefly seen leaving his London royal residence of Clarence House in a car, where he had just met his son, Prince Henry, who arrived from California to visit his father after learning of his illness.

King Charles III this Sunday in the company of Queen Camilla.

Charles III, who according to Backingham Palace is continuing his treatment at home, changed London for the royal country residence of Sandringham, in Norfolk.

Less than 18 months after having acceded to the throne, The king, 75, began treatment on Monday for a form of cancer that was not specified.

It is known that the disease was detected during a recent intervention for benign prostate hypertrophy, but it is not believed to be a cancer of this type.

As everyone who has experienced cancer knows, these kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

In a message posted online Saturday, The king addressed his “most sincere thanks” to the people who sent him messages of support.

“As everyone who has suffered from cancer knows, these kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” said the sovereign.

“It is equally encouraging to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding and shed light on the work of all those organizations supporting cancer patients and their families across the UK and around the world,” he added. the king.

The admiration for that “tireless care and dedication is even greater as a result of my own personal experience,” he stressed in the message, signed “Carlos R” (Carlos Rey in Latin).

King Charles III this Sunday at the religious service at the Santa María Magdalena church.

Although he will continue with some of his administrative functions, Carlos III will be absent from public life for an indefinite period of time.

The monarch, however, continues to attend to his specific State functions, such as signing laws or weekly telephone contacts with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

His eldest son, Prince William, heir to the British crown, has had to assume some of his father's official duties.who remains at the Sandringham country residence, in the east of England, while undergoing cancer treatment, of which no details have been provided.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE