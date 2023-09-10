One year after ascending to the throne, King Charles III of England seems to have managed to dispel initial fears about the uncertain future of the British crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her mother and the longest-serving sovereign in the country’s history.

Although the death of the queen, at the age of 94, had been predicted a long time ago, the news from Balmoral Palace, in Scotland, on September 8, 2022, came as a shock. The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, which integrates the former British colonies (known in English as the Commonwealth), of which it was the head of state, had lost a vital unifying factor: Isabel II, considered the epicenter of calm in the midst of a world in rapid change.

Along with the shock of losing the queen came the question of how well the new king, Charles III, would cope in stepping into his mother’s shoes.

74 years old, The heir insisted on subtly sending a message of continuity, instead of imposing himself as a reformer, something that seems to have paid off by overcoming his weakened image among British subjects..

There have been 365 days in which the eyes of followers and detractors of the monarchy saw a king who tried not to make much noise, but who was defining what his reign would be. And many wondered what kind of king Charles would be, who initially seemed impatient and had difficulty controlling his anger in the turbulent initial days of mourning the death of his mother and the cumbersome protocol of his assumption as sovereign. .

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A year after his reign, a survey by the consulting firm YouGov gives him an acceptance among the British of 60 percent, compared to 32 percent who have a negative opinion. Something that some analysts highlight as a “good omen” for King Charles III, if one takes into account that before succeeding his mother, his level of acceptance was less than 50 percent.

This rebound is partly explained because Carlos managed to keep his promise that he would not interfere politically, despite the fact that in the past he had been characterized by having very strong opinions on sensitive issues, says Catherine Bennet, columnist for the weekly The Observer. That is a “golden rule”, unique to the UK parliamentary monarchy system.in which the monarch is a protocol figure and where State decisions rest in Parliament.

Carlos III is passionate, prone to mood swings and dependent on a circle of powerful media advisors.

“Charles III is passionate, prone to mood swings and depends on a circle of powerful media advisors,” says Hugo Vickers, considered one of the writers who best knows the royal family.

In Vickers’ opinion: “Carlos managed to handle the explosive family dramas” on behalf of his youngest son Enrique, for his controversial book Spare; and his younger brother Andrés, linked to the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“He wasted no time in coming out of the shadows and forging his own legacy”according to the expert, who affirms that the British monarch managed to generate tranquility in his speech to the nation, delivered on the night after Elizabeth’s death.

“In addition to paying full tribute to his mother, he established the parameters for a nascent reign and, within a year, he faithfully fulfilled his promises,” says the biographer.

There, Charles renewed his own promise of continued service and addressed the key issues: his deeply held faith in the Church of England and his understanding of the need to “uphold constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

Other analysts agree that This “has not been an easy year for Charles III, who has had to deal with family mourning for the death of his mother Elizabeth II and his father, Prince Philip, which occurred in 2021, while shaping his reign.

Charles III “has had a soft, very soft approach, with an emphasis on keeping the ship stable rather than giving it a dramatic new direction,” said Monica Elliston, an expert on royal issues.

According to the expert, it almost feels like an “unofficial period of mourning,” and changes are likely to come later. “There’s a feeling that there’s not much to see, which is positive,” she says.

Monarchs Charles III and Camilla with other members of the royal family, after the coronation.

Pending issues

On the king’s pending agenda is rationalizing the monarchy, reducing costs and reforming a patronage system considered inflated and anachronistic.

Some believe that the British monarch’s most daring action was to impose that his wife Camilla’s noble title change from queen consort to Queen Camilla, something that occurred without ruffled so many feathers.

From Elliston’s view, Camila is the one who has carried out one of the most modernizing changes, eliminating the archaic sound of “ladies-in-waiting.” Additionally, she continued to campaign on domestic violence, an issue that was not addressed by previous generations of royals..

In this first year, Charles III focused on building bridges within and outside the country while assuming the role of chief diplomat. He visited the four nations that make up the United Kingdom, met with religious communities across the country, greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London and made a successful state visit to Germany.

What remains to be resolved is to address the media’s demands for more information on real spending and accountability. As well as resolving demands from Buckingham Palace staff that it be more representative of modern Britain.

End of the monarchy?

Charles III is also maintaining pressure from republican groups who want to get rid of the hereditary monarchy and from some of the 14 kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations, who resist the idea of ​​having an English king as head of state. This, despite the latest YouGov opinion polls this week showing that the overall picture remains a clear majority (62%) in favor of the UK remaining a monarchy.

However, In that consultation it was revealed that 26% wanted an elected head of state, the highest figure in a series of polls dating back more than a decade. This was reinforced by growing opposition to the monarchy among young people: only 30% of 18-24 year olds believed the monarchy was “good for Britain”.

Graham Smith, leader of the anti-monarchy campaign Republic, believes “the future of the monarchy has never looked so fragile.”

Protests against the monarchy have become a more common and visible part of royal events. But Sir Anthony Seldon, author and historian, highlights the king’s personal popularity.

Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Scotland.

Not forgetting that No monarch in British history has come to the throne so late in their life..

“It can’t be easy being the new broom at 74,” says Elliston, who believes that could be why the first in line to the throne, Prince William, has become such an important figure in this reign. “Much of the modernization and solving of social problems, such as homelessness, will be done through the Prince of Wales,” he added.

What experts agree on is that the challenge for a healthy reign of Charles III is that the message of value and purpose be “reaffirmed daily.”

The tribute to Elizabeth II

King Charles III recorded a message and published a favorite photograph of Elizabeth II to commemorate the first anniversary of his mother’s death. In the message, the king said he remembered the late Queen’s “devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”. In her brief tribute, which was released on Friday, Charles III thanked the nation for the “love and support” shown to him and Queen Camilla during his first year as monarch.

To commemorate the anniversary of the king’s accession to the throne, traditional gun salutes were fired in Hyde Park and the Tower of London, as well as the ringing of the bells at Westminster Abbey.

