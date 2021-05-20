Let’s imagine, for a moment, that we are fish and that we live in a pond. If so, our world would be reduced to the waters and matters that float on its surface, that is, to everything that is above us, be it a plastic bottle, the base of a lifeboat or a simple water lily.

We would live surrendered to the waters, to our world and we would not be aware that there is a totally different world above us; a parallel and different universe separated by the fine surface of the water. If we were taken out of our world, we would enter an unknown dimension but no less real than the known one. Use this example to postulate that there are other dimensions.

If we look at space and its geometric conception, the idea of ​​the fourth dimension became notorious in the mid-nineteenth century, when the German mathematician Georg Friedrich Bernhard Riemann demonstrated that other dimensions are possible from a line, along, taken to a two-dimensional plane, across the length and width, to later be transformed into a solid in three-dimensional space, across, width and height, and from here to spaces of more dimensions. They say that when Riemann found the fourth geometric dimension he suffered a nervous breakdown.

In a four-dimensional space, the tesseract would be a cube of four spatial dimensions, or what is the same, a hypervolume formed by an infinite number of volumes and only limited by other volumes

But it was going to be Charles Howard Hinton, a British mathematician, who shortly afterwards toyed with the idea of ​​converting the fourth geometric dimension into a physical dimension. To do this, he will design the “tesseract”, a figure formed by eight three-dimensional cubes that he raised to a spatial dimension originating from a fourth dimensional axis. To understand ourselves, in a four-dimensional space, the tesseract would be a cube of four spatial dimensions, or what is the same, a hypervolume formed by an infinite number of volumes and only limited by other volumes.

The scientific basis of the artifact did not prevent it from becoming an object of pseudoscientific use that would end up being used in séances. According to the publications of the time, by means of these cubes it was possible to reach the dimension where the dead live. But for Hinton, the fourth dimension was a far cry from the occult and supernatural forces. Reaching the fourth dimension was possible by exercising your imagination with its strangely named polyhedron. How could it be otherwise, Jorge Luis Borges was seduced by the tesseract and by Hinton’s scientific stories, coming to preface the edition of them by Franco María Ricci, where Borges presents Hinton as a perfect stranger, as a man who “has almost achieved the darkness

Borges affirms that although HG Wells does not mention it, he owes Hinton the first chapter of “The Time Machine”, the story where a scientist discovers the essence of the so-called fourth physical dimension, that is, of Time. To say that Salvador Dalí used the tesseract for his painting Christus Hypercubus, where Christ appears crucified on a four-dimensional cross. Hinton’s contribution to mathematics and physics is indisputable, although in the end he has gone down in history as a writer close to science fiction. Nobody like Hinton to make us see that a dimension is something more than a space inhabited by strange beings and objects that change color and shape. For Hinton, a dimension is an additional sense of the familiar space in which we move far, high and wide; a matter of imagination.

The same imagination that we need to think that we are fish in a pond, and that someone catches us to throw us into a new world in strange ways; an unknown space that is closer to reality than to the fictional realm.

