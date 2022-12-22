Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla have been given new titles by King Charles. Buckingham Palace has announced this. It’s about honorary titles in the Foot Guard regiments.

William is given the title Colonel of the Welsh Guards, which he inherits from his father Charles. Catherine in turn takes over William’s title and is made Colonel of the Irish Guards. Camilla is appointed Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. She takes over the role of Prince Andrew, who has lost all his honorary titles.

Foot Guards, also known as Foot Guards, are normally responsible for guarding the British Royal Family or other heads of state. They also often perform ceremonial duties.

