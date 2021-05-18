American actor Charles Grodin, known for his comedic performances in films like “Beethoven,” has died at the age of 86, his son Nicholas reported.

Grodin had had a small role, that of obstetrician, in Roman Polanski’s classic ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ (1968) before shining alongside Robert de Niro in the detective comedy ‘Midnight Run’ and the version of ‘King Kong’ from 1976.

But it was above all the popular comedy “Beethoven”, where he shared the bill in 1992 with a huge Saint Bernard dog, the film that made him known to the general public.

Grodin, who suffered from bone marrow cancer, died at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, in the eastern United States, his son said. «It is very sad to hear that. He was one of the funniest people I have ever met, ”the legendary American comedian Steve Martin reacted on Twitter.

Born in Pittsburgh in 1935, Grodin made a name for himself on the stage and made his way onto Broadway in the early 1960s before taking on often minor film roles. He hosted his own talk show in the 1990s and made frequent appearances on the Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and Jay Leno shows.