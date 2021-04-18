Charles Geschke, the “parent” of the format PDF and co-founder of the software company Adobe, died on Friday, the company announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Adobe regretted the loss of its founder and assured that Geschke he passed away surrounded by his loved ones, although he did not give details about the causes of his death.

Geschke worked for the research and development division of Xerox in Silicon Valley, California in the 1970s, where he developed software to translate words and images into printed documents along with John warnock, which would become his partner at Adobe.

Geschke and Warnock, whose ideas and drive were ignored by Xerox, went on to found Adobe in 1982, which became a software giant that today has a market capitalization of $ 250 billion.

“Technology is like fish, if you handle them soon they get bad,” Geschke said, recalling his frustration to innovate within the then printing giant Xerox, where he was told that launching a product took seven years.

Adobe created the digital document format Portable Document Format or PDF in 1993 and despite technological changes over time, it continues to be a standard for publishing digital documents.

The company that Geschke co-founded changed the world of publishing, printing and digital communication with various software such as Photoshop, Acrobat, or Illustrator, which have become essential tools for editors and creatives.

Adobe’s meteoric success led to to be victim of a kidnapping for several days in 1992, until the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) rescued him.

His story

Geschke was born in 1939, the son of an Ohio linotype designer, who worked transferring license plate images to newspapers and magazines, a process that more than half a century later would forever revolutionize Adobe.

He also wanted to be a Jesuit, but fell in love with computers in the 1960s and received his doctorate in computer science in 1973.

He bragged that he hadn’t studied business at all and that the only thing that helped him was a book that taught him the importance of finding niches with unmet needs.

“Adobe found one of them and the void was gigantic,” he recalled in a speech in 2011.

