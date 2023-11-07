King Charles’ first speech from the throne is also the first written by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The ceremonial setting helps him more than any party conference.

EIt’s a unique way to start an election campaign: with a crown, a king and queen, a carriage procession, historical bodyguards and a royal speech without any rhetorical polish or wit. However, the annual ceremonial opening of the parliamentary year offered British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the best opportunity to present his own political goals before next year’s general election – and in a setting of royal pomp. And Sunak brought in the political statement of intent that Charles III. in a monotone voice, all the announcements that he had recently presented at the annual conference of his Conservative Party: the gradual introduction of a smoking ban, the upgrading of the National Health Service (NHS) and investments in the rail network in the north of England to replace the canceled high-speed connection between London and Manchester.

There were also a few new things in the list of 16 proposed laws that the king read out, such as regulating driverless cars, supporting endangered professional football clubs or harsher prison sentences “for the most serious offenders”.