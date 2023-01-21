With the publication in 1857 of The flowers of Evil (Les flowers du mal), Charles Baudelaire was forever tied to that book, into which he poured the poems of a lifetime, after hesitations, corrections, uncertainties and anguish. The publication did not put an end to his agony, since the France of the Second Empire seized the edition for violating public morality. Expanded with new poems, although it also removed the forbidden ones, the 1861 reissue altered its highly studied architecture (despite the fact that the poet designed the plan for the book when he had already raised the building). Contrary to industrialism and the religion of the useful, Baudelaire appears as a dandy who, immersed in the Parisian mass, immolates his life on the altar of uninterrupted genius, like someone who lives and sleeps before a mirror. And so it was, above all, after the revolution of February 1848, in which the dandy he went down to the barricades before retreating to his ivory tower, already disillusioned for the remains.

Faced with such a captivating statue, there will be those who dismiss these secondary writings, which bring together his work on aesthetics, but are not limited to offering some keys to interpret The flowers of Evil or the poems without meter or rhyme The splint of Paris (Le Spleen de Paris), collected posthumously as little prose poems (Little poems in prose). Although they also fulfill that task, these pages are a pinnacle of artistic criticism of their century, as, in the self-analysis of a soul that seeks to redeem itself, is my heart bare (My heart my nu), where he casts a hook beyond the grave.

It is surprising that the visionary given to wine and hashish, and included by Verlaine in the sect of damned poets, understands that damnation is an idea of ​​the good bourgeois, who needs to specify the model of classical disorder, even though the aristocrats of thought believe otherwise. that “hoard spiritual things”; among them, the symbolists, whose prestige is greatly diminished if predecessors such as Baudelaire, whom they turned into a retrospective symbolist, are dispensed with. But the poet already pointed out, revisiting the lawsuit of ancient and modern on progress in art, that “the man capable of revelations rarely has a forerunner” and dies without children to inherit it. Humiliated by his maladjustment to the world, Baudelaire pursues a transreality beyond the obvious. That is why he disdains the fallacious accuracy of sculpture and exalts the mysterious lie of painting, which always transcends his frame.

The lucidity and sharpness of his judgments are not bubbles of wit, but respond to a congruent and locked aesthetic, although exposed in fragments. His territory is, compared to that of Sainte-Beuve, that of contemporaries, many still alive, before mounting their academic pedestals. Among so many authors who are confused with the landscape, only a few are the basis on which he builds his personality: above all, the fruit of a diabolical Providence that never neglects his chosen ones, Edgar A. Poe, whose translation occupied him well part of his life, for which he had to smooth out all the difficulties that stood between him and that unfortunate soul in whom he immediately recognized himself and who pushed him to be who he was.

Baudelaire knew that the most violent overflows require dikes to activate

There are other fascinating portraits, such as that of Delacroix, whose dedication to a job without reward is like that of someone who rows aimlessly, obstinate in blindly continuing his work and unconcerned about the approval of others: “Too frequent a handshake degrades character” . Also that of his strict contemporary Flaubert and, of course, that of his revered Gautier, to whom he dedicates The flowers of Evil. Although she does not share his idea of ​​art for art’s sake, she agrees with him in repudiating inspiration, the mystique of work and submitting to classical patterns when appropriate: stanzas, caesuras, rhymes. After all, Baudelaire knew that the most violent overflows require dams to activate (but the reader, or at least this signatory, does not quite understand his reverence before that carver of verbal cameos that is Gautier: either they are whims of genius or there is something that escapes us).

The publisher Hetzel defined it as “that strange classic of things that are not classic.” Rimbaud himself, the puer senex who adored him as a god, made that classicity ugly, because it was petty and wingless. And it is that this enemy of Romanticism, who was suspicious of elegiac tears, inherited from the Romantics their consciousness of exclusion, but subjected it to the paradigm of forms, as Leopardi had done a few years before when he opened the doors to a Romanticism he hated, poisoned as he was by the Greco-Roman classics with which he had become acquainted in his library at Recanati. the bitter noia leopardiana (ennui, tedium) led to the spleen of Baudelaire, which makes him confuse the longed for heaven with “the lid of a pot”. Noia Y spleen They are not the product of romantic despair, which in its intolerability heralds revolutionary and perhaps salvific outbreaks, but of modern despair, which only heralds accommodation to failure.

The volume that keeps this treasure is introduced by Giovanni Macchia and the translation is by José Ramón Monreal. This is also due to the notes that clarify many corners of these writings, which are much more than an inner courtyard where satanic flowers grow.

Author: Charles Baudelaire. Selection, translation and notes: Jose Ramon Monreal. Foreword: Giovanni Macchia. Editorial: Cliff, 2022. Format: hardcover (1,040 pages. 49 euros).

