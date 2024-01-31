With King Charles and Princess Kate Middleton out of action, recovering from their respective surgeries, the royal wives step in to meet the commitments of Buckingham Palace. The women of Windsor, primarily Queen Camilla and, to follow, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh will have to take charge of the public appointments scheduled for next week. Camilla – writes the Telegraph – he will be around every day for visitsthe details of which will be kept hidden until the last moment for security reasons. Princess Annewhose reputation as the hardest-working member of the royal family precedes her, he has two or three commitments almost every day, traveling from London to Moray, Scotland, to Cardiff, Wales, and then on to Wiltshire, to Nottingham. In the end, Duchess Sophie will have an engagement in Surrey.

The unexpected royal matriarchy will only end on February 7, as expected, when the 79-year-old Duke of Gloucester Richard will also come into play, followed a day later by the Duke of Edinburgh Edward, who is taking a short break after his trips abroad in January to South Africa and St. Elena. The king, who is vying with his sister for the most engagements in a year, is expected to stay out of the public eye for around a month, in line with medical advice following treatment for his enlargement of the prostate. After leaving hospital on Monday following a three-night hospitalization, the king will be able to work from home carrying out some daily activities. The Princess of Wales was also discharged on Monday and is now at home in Windsor and reunited with her three children. She will not be seen in public until Easter, following a long recovery period following abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales William will return to his public commitments after taking a break to be close to his wife, but only when Kate is better settled at home. The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, who years ago would also have performed royal duties and stepped in to replace the king and princess, are no longer active members of the royal family. In any case, last night Carlo somehow attended the launch of Big Help Out, where a speech he wrote was read by Tobyn Andreae, his communications secretary, at the Royal Geographical Society. In his message, the king called on the nation to stand together in times of difficulty, describing volunteering as an opportunity to build “kinder and closer communities”.