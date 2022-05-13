In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Charlene Wittstock that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some indiscretions that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the princess would return to Monaco for a multi-million dollar deal. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

After months of agony in South Africa, Charlene Wittstock is finally back in Monk. However, although it has been a few weeks since the princess returned to her homeland, she has been spotted very few times with her husband. Alberto. For example, on May 7, 2022, the woman appeared in public with her whole family on the occasion of the celebrations for the Holy Devote.

However, for some time now on the web there has been nothing but talk of an alleged one crisis between the princess and her husband. According to the statements of the well-informed, now the only thing that would bind her to her husband, besides her children, would be a reason economic type.

Charlene Wittstock would have asked her husband for an annuity of 12 million euros

To bring back that news was the French weekly “Voicì”. According to what was reported by the latter, the two would have entered into an agreement in order to safeguard theirs reputation and not come to the actual divorce. In detail, the princess would have asked her husband Alberto about 12 million euros a year to keep his family together and participate in events where his presence is necessary.

It’s not all. This contract may also contain clauses. Among the latter the possibility to live in Switzerland and to spend the summer holidays together with their children.