Finally after 6 months of absence from the Principality and also from social life, he returns Charlene of Monaco, in the first official photo that has already been around the world. What are the health conditions of Prince Albert’s wife today? The Principality Monegasque has never disclosed the reasons that led her away from home for so long.

He hadn’t been seen there for 6 months princess of Monaco. The last official photo dates back to 8 November, when Charlene had returned to Monaco from South Africa where she had been for a long time for a mysterious disease that she had to treat.

The Principality of Monaco never said what happened to the wife of Prince Albert. But today we know that on Easter day the princess was with her family, her husband and the two twins. The official shot was an opportunity to wish everyone a happy Easter.

The former South African swimmer posed with her family in an official shot published on the Instagram account of the Monegasque royal house and on personal pages. In the photo it is seen Charlene happy together with her husband Alberto and their children Jacques and Gabriella.

Finally it seems that the worst is over, after the Monegasque princess had an infection in the ENT system that forced her to stay in South Africa away from her loved ones to heal herself and for a bit of convalescence, before returning to Munich.

Charlene of Monaco first official photo after a long illness and convalescence

After her return to Munich for a long convalescence, Charlene had unfortunately had other health problems. The doctors had preferred to hospitalize her. Shortly before Christmas, her husband Alberto had tried to reassure everyone: