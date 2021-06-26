The mystery about the health conditions of Princess Charlene of Monaco records a new and delicate step: an official statement from the Grimaldi family explains that the princess, who practically “disappeared” from the French Riviera last January, underwent a second surgery on her head and “will remain in South Africa indefinitely”. Charlene is in the African country to take care of one of the causes of her Foundation: the rescue of rhinos endangered due to the plague of poaching. The princess is treating the after-effects of a severe ENT infection that required head surgery in May. But, as the statement states, “there were complications and on June 23 she was subjected to a second operation”.

For this reason, he will not be present at the celebrations in Monaco for the 10th wedding anniversary, next July 1st, with Prince Albert.

In a statement sent to People weekly, Charlene personally explained: “This year will be the first time that I am not with my husband for our anniversary: ​​this is difficult, and it saddens me. However, Alberto and I had no choice but to follow the instructions of the medical team even though it is extremely difficult. He has always been the most incredible support for me. Daily conversations with him and my children help me immensely to keep my spirits up, but I miss being with them. It was special when my family came to South Africa, it was really wonderful to see them and I can’t wait to be reunited with them ».