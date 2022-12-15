Home page World

Princess Charlène’s health is again an issue: Surprisingly, the Princess of Monaco talks about it in an interview.

Monaco – Um Princess Charlene of Monaco it has become quieter. After the end of last year, hardly a day went by on which the 44-year-old didn’t make the headlines, Charlène’s statements in interviews have become very rare.

Recently, however, the princess told the magazine Monaco Matine divulge private details. Among other things, she spoke about her health and her children. However, the reason for the now rare meeting was something else: her foundation, the “Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation”, was celebrating its 10th anniversary. Princess Charlène is particularly involved in educational and care projects.

Princess Charlene of Monaco gives new details about her health

The reason for the excitement about the princess, whose real name is Charlène Lynette Wittstock, was a persistent ENT infection. She received this in her native country of South Africa. She was then stuck there for several months because the infection made travel impossible.

After briefly returning to the palace and royal family in Monaco, she had to be treated in a special clinic. This was presumably in Switzerland.

In the meantime, however, she is “doing so much better,” explained the princess in an interview Monaco Matine. Although she is recovering, it will take a while for her to fully recover. According to Princess Charlène, her family is helping her on this path. “My family is my rock,” she emphasized in the interview. Her two children Jaqcues and Gabriella are now eight years old – and apparently keep the palace in Monaco busy. “They are two children who have their own language and understand each other. They love and protect each other and share an immense amount of goodwill,” said the 44-year-old mother.

Princess Charlène shares video for the twins’ birthday

The royal twins recently celebrated their eighth birthday. Princess Charlène posted a suitable video with photos on Instagram. She captioned it with the words “Happy Birthday, my loves”.

Her husband, Prince Albert II, was still relatively skeptical about the Princess’ health in November. the magazine Nice matin he said in an interview that she still needs time. “Sometimes she’s exhausted. She still needs time to recover and take on other commitments, but it will be.”

It is possible that the next details about Princess Charlène’s health will only be available in several months. Eventually, the interviews became rarer. (do with AFP/dpa)