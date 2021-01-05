The actual 2020 agendas were largely altered by the coronavirus health crisis. Some official acts were canceled and many of the professional commitments were made through videoconferences in the different European royal houses. However, this situation has not prevented fashion from continuing to assume a fundamental role among some of the royal women. Although many of the European queens and princesses have adapted their wardrobes to the times of pandemic and have worn more austere outfits, others have spared no expense. This is the case of Charlène from Monaco, who for the second consecutive year occupies the first position of the royals who spend the most on clothes. According to a study carried out by the digital platform UFO No More, which is based on the exhaustive analysis of the new pieces (of which his signature is known) that the members of the royalty released in 2020, Princess Charlène of Monaco is the one who has spent the most money to expand her wardrobe.

In recent years, knowing how royalty dresses has become one of the biggest obsessions of its observers. Dozens of fashion blogs, Instagram profiles and Twitter accounts track the clothes of queens, princes and aristocrats. However, and as this detailed report highlights, it is impossible to know the total amount, since many of the garments are old, inherited and, others, impossible to identify or calculate.

As revealed by the annual study by fashion experts UFO No More, the cost of the dressing room of Alberto de Monaco’s wife throughout 2020 amounts to 106,200 euros. In addition, they point out that the average price of the garments or accessories worn by the former South African swimmer is 2,000 euros. Figures that, although lower than in 2019, when 156,000 euros were spent, encompass a very special year for Charléne since after Prince Albert became the first member of a royal house to test positive for coronavirus, his marriage has staged a public approach that had not been seen for years. In these months, in addition to showing her love in public, Charlène from Monaco has garnered attention for her outfits. First for the elegant touch of color that he showed in his dark suit on Monaco National Day and then he was the center of all eyes with his new punk-style haircut, with part of his head shaved.

Kate Middleton ranks second in this ranking with a wardrobe valued at 86,000 euros. Over the past 12 months, the Duchess of Cambridge has released up to 134 garments, although she has also recycled other iconic items. William of England’s wife is followed by his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, who has spent a total of 50,000 euros with an average price per piece of 704 euros. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this has been a decisive year after their departure from the British royal family was made official on March 31 and they settled permanently in California. Thus, the wife of Henry of England has risen to third position when in 2018, the year she formally became Duchess of Sussex, she topped this list with a wardrobe expense of almost 500,000 euros.

Very close to Meghan Markle is Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who released 83 articles in 2020, although of these only 55 have been analyzed, totaling 49,000 euros. After being the third last year, Princess Mary of Denmark has dropped to fifth place this time with a spending of more than 34,000 euros on costumes. She is followed by Sofia from Sweden (27,280 euros); Sophie, Countess of Wessex (24,400 euros), and Victoria of Sweden (21,200).

Felipe VI’s wife has not only recycled styles from previous years or has repeated accessories for several consecutive days, but has not released clothes even in the most important events such as the Princess of Asturias Awards, where she usually displays her wardrobe. On this occasion, for these important awards, instead of standing out with a design by Felipe Varela as she had been doing these years ago, the Queen chose to repeat a navy blue dress, with a boat neckline and an application on the right shoulder in the shape of a flower. From the well. A suit that he already wore in December 2017, at the AS Sports Awards, and repeated it months later at a meeting in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Therefore, this report by fashion experts places Doña Letizia in tenth place, whose dressing room in 2020 is valued at about 15,8000 euros. According to this study, Felipe VI’s wife has premiered a total of 97 pieces in these twelve months, most of them during the summer, on her regional tour of Spain and her holidays in Palma de Mallorca. A style that most of its pieces were at a reduced price and much lower than the real one. Queen Letizia is followed in this ranking Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (11,200 euros), Eugenia of York (7,500 euros), Magdalena of Sweden (6,300) and Beatriz of York (4,600 euros).