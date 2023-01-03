Charlene de Monaco (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 44 years old) has become in 2022, and for the third time, the European royal who spends the most money on clothing and jewelry in a single year. In the last 12 months, Prince Albert’s wife has invested in her wardrobe and her accessories just over 739,541 euros. This budget has gone to stop, specifically, 105 new pieces of her wardrobe, according to a study carried out by UFO No More, the website specializing in fashion for royal houses that every year analyzes the cost and budget of their wardrobes. The princess of the small European kingdom was already the one that invested the most money in 2019 and 2020, and now repeats in first place.

The amount that Charlene de Monaco has invested is surprising, since the princess has just resumed her activity after 16 months of leave due to “emotional and physical exhaustion”. Last June, she reappeared in the Norwegian city of Oslo with her husband Alberto, 64, and their children Jacques and Gabriella, seven-year-old twins, on what would become the first official trip outside the Principality of Monaco. since his recovery.

The Monegasque princess has attracted attention for her outfits since her wedding in 2011. First, for her color choices, such as the pristine white that she would choose for Monaco’s National Day, celebrated on November 19. In 2020, in addition, she was the center of all eyes on her with her new punk-style haircut, with part of her shaved head.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and their twin children, Jacques and Gabriella, attend the opening of the traditional Christmas ceremony at the Palace of Monaco on December 14, 2022. REUTERS

In the second position on the list, and quite a distance in terms of money spent, is Olympia from Greece (New York, 26 years old), granddaughter of Constantine from Greece —brother of Queen Sofia—, who has invested 227,604 euros in 51 pieces New from your closet. The eldest daughter of Pablo de Grecia and Marie-Chantal Miller lives in New York and has managed to be the image of firms such as Tory Burch and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as parading in Copenhagen fashion week in 2018. Your Instagram profilewith 271,000 followers, is a continuous waste of luxury, parties and ostentation and a showcase for major luxury brands such as Tiffany, Louis Vuitton or Aquazzura, for which she has just been named ambassador.

Olympia from Greece attends a Tiffany & Co. exhibition opening in London on June 9, 2022. David M. Benett (Getty)

Much has been speculated about the expenditure made last March by Kate Middleton on the tour that took her and her husband, Prince William, to the Caribbean. For that trip, the Princess of Wales spent 41,000 euros on new clothes and made 18 wardrobe changes, with brands such as Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Jenny Packham and Gianvito Rossi, among others. However, despite having premiered almost twice as many pieces throughout 2022 as Charlene de Monaco (a total of 204), Kate Middleton occupies third place in the ranking: the clothes and accessories that he wore in 2022 cost 217,310 euros.

Kate Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on ​​December 15, 2022. Richard Pohle (Getty Images)

In The report who threw UFO No More At the beginning of last year on royal spending throughout 2021, the then Duchess of Cambridge did become the princess who had spent the most on clothing and jewelry, opening 118 new garments, with a total expense of 102,711 euros, which which represented an average cost per garment of 1,006 euros.

Despite the number of events attended by the wife of William of England, she is not the member of the British royal family with the most full schedule. Her political aunt, Princess Ana, the second and only daughter of Elizabeth II, is the royal figure who has attended the most official commitments throughout 2022, with a total of 214 events, according to the magazine People.

Queen Letizia attends a meeting at the Fundación Juventud FAD at the ENDESA headquarters in Madrid on December 16, 2022. Paolo Blocco (Getty)

For her part, Queen Letizia is among the lowest positions on the list of monarchs and princesses who spend the most and invest in her wardrobe, as was the case in previous years. If in 2021 she was ranked number 11, in 2022 she has dropped to 14. The queen, who for years has been committed to Spanish brand firms low cost like Zara and Mango, in addition to recycling past outfits and even exchanging her wardrobe with her daughter, the Infanta Leonor, she has released 129 new pieces and spent 53,919 euros, far from the 739,541 reached by Charlene de Monaco.