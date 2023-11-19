Sunday, November 19, 2023, 2:36 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Sunday, November 19, Monaco’s National Day was celebrated once again and as is customary, the entire princely family gathered at the Monaco cathedral. On this occasion, Princess Charlène, on the arm of her husband, Albert of Monaco, has captured all eyes thanks to her completely red outfit from head to toe, from the coat to the dress, including the Manolo Blahnik boots, the gloves and the headdress. Even the jewelry, from Graff, was diamonds and rubies. Carlota Casiraghi agreed in the same color, choosing a Chanel outfit.

Along with them, Princesses Carolina and Estefania, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo, attended the thanksgiving mass; Andrea Casiraghi with Tatiana Santo Domingo; Princess Alexandra of Hanover; Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, Pauline Ducruet; and Camilla Gottlieb, as well as Charlène’s brothers Gareth and Sean Wittstock.