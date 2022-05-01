She had been seen on her return home after her convalescence in South Africa and also recently posing with her family for Easter, but this Saturday, after 15 months away from public life, Charlene from Monaco has reappeared by surprise in the Formula E prize that hosts the Principality. She has done it with her usual short hair and dressed in a sober way, in line with her husband, Prince Albert, and the twins Jacques and Gabriella.

It is still unknown if the appearance of the princess this Saturday has been punctual or will also be the first her final return to public life. The last time she could be seen in an act was in February 2021, at the Monaco Sevens rugby tournament at the Louis II stadium and weeks before an acute infection of the throat, nose and ears contracted during a stay in South Africa forced to stay in the country until last November. It was then that the former swimmer returned to the Principality to leave again a little over a week later and thus recover from the “profound physical and emotional exhaustion” that she suffered, according to the official version provided at the time.

Alberto and Charlene de Monaco, with seven-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella, at the Monaco Formula E Prix. AFP7 via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Since then, Charlene, 44, had hardly been seen in a pose on the occasion of Easter last April with which she, Prince Albert and their children congratulated the Monegasques on the holidays. The moment in which her reappearance in public would take place remained unknown, despite the fact that, in an official statement distributed on the occasion of the return of the princess to the Principality on March 13, it was ensured that she could resume her official activities in the subsequent weeks. In fact, in recent weeks, Prince Albert has made a tour of several cities in southern Italy which he has attended alone.

Charlene’s absences in some of the main annual appointments of the Monegasque royal house throughout these months have been notable. The princess did not attend, for example, the celebration of the national holiday, on November 19. She, too, could not be seen at the traditional Red Cross gala or at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, although, without a doubt, the most notorious of hers was that of her tenth wedding anniversary with Alberto, last July. . That day, the princess, born in Zimbabwe, shared an official video made on the occasion of the outstanding date in which images of the day of the link could be seen along with a message thanking the “love” and “support” received during this decade. .

Throughout these months, Alberto and Charlene have had to deal with rumors and comments about the true state of their marriage. They themselves have been in charge of denying them by means of statements in different media, as the princess did in a radio interview in which she referred to her husband as her “rock” and her “strength”. The prince also did the same in Peoplewhere he decided to clarify that Charlene had not been “exiled” and that she did not go to South Africa because she was “angry” with him “or “with someone else”.