The first thing he wrote was a ghost poem. She has always believed in ghosts, she says, “I’m a Christian, I know there’s something after this.” Smile. Her permed hair doesn’t even wave. Charlaine Harris (Tunica, Mississippi, 71 years old) always returns the exact same image of herself that she has had from the beginning. In the beginning, that is, the moment in which she published her first book. She was 30 years old and had been married for three years to her second husband, Hal Schulz. The information is important because it was he who told her that she could, if she wanted, make her like her admired Shirley Jackson — “I don’t know how many times I’ve read The Haunting of Hill House, it’s one of my favorite books!”—and stay home to just write. Vampires and the ardently supernatural other world of True Bloodthe series of novels starring the telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse that Alan Ball made into a television classic, were on the way.

Harris is today, in her words, a “seemingly adorable granny.” “My two grandchildren believe that all the grandmothers in the world write vampire books,” she says, amused. It is a July morning. Harris is sitting at a table in the lobby of her hotel in Avilés. Every meeting of the Celsius festival in which she participates – up to five in four days – is massive. Each one of them recalls how she went from being the author of best sellers from the crowd to a star of the fantastic world when Ball, creator of two meters underground, he turned his stories of vampires integrated into society into his next cult work. “It was a real madness. Suddenly, something that had spent two years in my agent’s drawer changed me to life. I remember the day of the premiere. I had my own red carpet assistant! ”, She recalls, still emotional.

Writer Charlaine Hairris at her Texas home in 2023, in a promotional photo.

The writer, daughter of a librarian—hence Aurora Teagarden, the star of her book series about a book club investigating true crimewhatever—, I was 57 years old when True Blood premiered, and the first thing she blurted out to her husband—as Christian as she was, as well as the community she lived in then, in Arkansas—was: “We’re going to have to move.” She didn’t think her neighbors would want to be around someone who had written that. And they left. But not then but much later, and not because of her neighbors, but because the fans did not stop threatening them. As Paul Sheldon, the protagonist of miseryby Stephen King, the creator of the modern, integrated and social vampire – thanks to synthetic blood, sold like soft drinks in supermarkets – was crucified by not a fan but a horde when she published the last title of the series.

“I gave Sookie the ending she deserved, she had changed my life, I had to give her what she always wanted! She didn’t want to be a vampire, she wanted to be able to enjoy the sun and have children, so she wasn’t going to choose the vampire Eric, but the werewolf,” she recalls. The violence of the threats before such a decision brought back the fear that the writer had suffered in her twenties and that she continues to be “the wound” that she closes “at the end of each book.” When she was 25 years old, a man entered her apartment and raped her at knifepoint. After that, she became a weight lifter and karateka. She didn’t want anything like that to happen to her again. “It was like being exposed to the real world for the first time. People live believing that these kinds of things are not going to happen to them. But they pass you by There is the world you live in, and then the world you could live in, and you live when something like that happens to you. It’s horrible, ”she recounts. That is why the protagonists of her novels are always women who hit back.

They are also seemingly invisible women. “It’s true. It is no coincidence that all of them [desde Aurora Teagarden a Lily Bard, la protagonista de otra de sus series, una mujer de la limpieza] have unskilled jobs that consist, in some way, in serving someone. I am interested in making it clear how much those people we pretend not to see know about us, ”he points out. Sookie Stackhouse is the epitome of it all: the waitress who can hear what you think of her, and all. “If I were given a choice of power, the last one would be reading minds. I would not want for the world to know what others think of me at all times, ”she says. What began as a disability — “I wanted to give her something to overcome,” she confesses — became what made her belong to a community: that of the supernatural, of the twisted and supposedly accepted. Just because, True Blood he was ahead of a lot of things, he maintains.

“And it’s curious. Taking into account the tyranny of the current market, I sometimes tell myself that if I had started writing that series now, it would never have been published, maybe I would not exist as an author! ”, She says. What is she referring to? “Sookie’s series didn’t take off until the third volume, and she was pretty much done by the time filming began on the adaptation. By then, publishers believed in the author. They gave a margin of three or four books per series to get things off the ground. Today, if the first does not succeed, it is difficult for there to be a second, and in no case will there be a third, ”she explains. Everything is speeding up everywhere. “What if I wanted to write about that universe again? There is a project out there that plans to rescue characters from the series, and I would be delighted to do it, but who knows, ”she points out. And that he is no longer as fit as before, when he finished a book —or two— a year. “I have had the covid twice, and my brain is not the same,” she says.

Now based in Texas, Harris, a prominent member of the Episcopalian Church, jokes about the paganism of his work —replete, too, with fiery sex scenes— and assures that there was a very clear intention in accepting the different in True Blood. “I will never understand why anyone would be upset that you love someone of the same sex, what are they thinking? It’s the most normal thing in the world!” she says. He also says that even in the signature queue, from time to time, someone appears who claims to be a vampire, or a werewolf: “And I tell them: Great! Show me! But no one has ever known how to show me their fangs. Harris has always been a voracious reader. She still reads three or four books a week today, some by Bill Bryson and David Sedaris, she says, because her sense of humor needs literary nourishment. Because above all, Harris is someone who has a great time writing. “Actually, if I’m here it’s because I get bored to death very easily. I write to have a great time, yes, ”she concludes with a smile.

