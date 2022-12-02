With Pokémon Scarlet & Violet already in the hands of the public, the special events have begun. A couple of days ago we had the opportunity to capture a series of Eevees with a special teracrystallization. Now, Charizard’s special raid has begun.

Right now, all players have the opportunity to join a special seven-star raid, where they can fight a level 100 Charizard. What makes this fight special is that the creature has a dragon teracrystallization. Along with this, this is the first time that a Pokémon that is not part of Paldea’s Dex is available to all players.

While players can battle the seven-star Charizard multiple times, they can only capture it once. Also, this catch has a shiny lock, meaning users won’t have to worry about trying to find a Shiny Charizard while raiding.

In order to access the seven-star raids in their own games, players will also need to have unlocked the six-star raids. They can do this by completing the Academy Ace Tournament after completing the game’s main story. If you haven’t unlocked six-star raids, players will have a second chance to get Charizard, as the event will return between December 15 and 18.

On related topics, you can check our review of Scarlet & Violet here. Similarly, Nintendo releases a new update for the Pokémon generation.

The raids are a lot of fun. This is one of the items that was carried over from Sword and Shield. Although I haven’t gotten my Charizard yet, I can’t wait to join a game with strangers, or in the company of some friends, to get this pokémon.

Via: comic book