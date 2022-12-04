The International Charity Organization launched its winter campaign for this year under the slogan “Winter Frost 3”, with the aim of providing warmth and safety for needy families and alleviating the suffering of residents of cold regions who are tasting the scourge of severe cold.

The Secretary-General of the authority, Dr. Khaled Abdul-Wahhab Al-Khaja, revealed that the campaign coincides with a number of field visits to cold regions such as Bosnia, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan and others, to see the need of remote areas whose residents face frostbites with very simple ingredients, pointing out that this year’s winter frost campaign includes a group of Important initiatives that cover various groups of society.

He called on male and female benefactors to contribute to this campaign and its various initiatives inside and outside the country, who were and still are the supporter and supporter of the needy around the world.

The campaign includes the implementation of projects worth more than 4 million dirhams, the most important of which is the maintenance and heating of homes, the provision of heating fuel and coal, the provision of heaters, the distribution of winter clothing and blankets to needy and refugee families, the distribution of food parcels, and others.