Charity | Patrik Laine was able to dig deep in his golf game – 500 euros for each birdie

Ice hockey star Patrik Laine organized a charity event for juniors.

Patrick Laine was able to dig into the pool briskly after the charity event organized at Nokia.

Laine, Viplay’s NHL commentator Antti Mäkinen and their three friends would play golf on Tuesday from 6 p.m. all day for the benefit of Nokia River Golf’s junior activities.

Laine announced in advance that he would donate 500 euros to the juniors of River Golf for every birdie (one stroke below the ideal score for the fairway).

There were birdies.

A total of 35 of them were seen. The NHL star got a total of 17,500 euros. Laine made no less than 20 out of 35 birdies, which means that he managed to pay himself 10,000 euros with his shots.

The executive director of Nokia River Golf was also on the move with the goal scorer and the favorite commentator on the 18-hole course Kimmo Sirainenchairman Tommi Jalkanen and member of the board of Tappara Niklas Mattsson.

The four have done similar charity work in previous summers as well. One bird’s Mäkinen joined them in this summer’s adventure.

The five played five full rounds. The best individual result was made by Laine – 69 strokes in the first round. The ideal score for the field is 72.