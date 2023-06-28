Charity | Mika Hujanen’s incredible feat has already accumulated more than a thousand running kilometers and tens of thousands of euros for charity

Mika Hujanen has already collected 52,000 euros with his charity venture. The running job has already lasted almost two months.

Mika Hujanen, 34, started a huge charity project. He put on his sneakers in Helsinki and started running towards the north – with the goal of reaching Finland’s northernmost village, Nuorgam.

Hujanen’s long sky started just a few days ago a month ago on May Day. The “Sultan of Sukevan” has already reached Utsjoki. The distance to the destination is just over 40 kilometers.

20–40 kilometers have been accumulated almost every day, an average of 25 kilometers per day.

“I’ve felt fresh every morning. A few hours after Monday’s stage, I told my friend that I could still go running and continued on,” says Hujanen.

“If I had known this would go this well, I could have tried to run a marathon in a day,” he laughs.

The trip will end exactly two months later on July 1. The next stage is on Friday, but Hujanen can’t take a break from running until then.

“I’m going to go jogging on the Norwegian side here on the days in between,” he says.

I’m kidding taival from Helsinki to Nuorgam is a charity drive, with which he has already collected 52,000 euros worth of sports equipment for children and young people. Donations have come from partners, for example companies and municipalities. The goal is to reach 150,000 euros.

Along the way, Hujanen has been accompanied by famous people, such as a basketball player Shawn Huff and actor Jussi Vatanen. Going north, however, the number of jogging buddies has decreased.

“In the direction of Lapland, there has been nothing but reindeer for company.”

One might assume that in order to run more than 20 kilometers every day, you have to take particularly good care of recovery and eating. Hujanen says he has no routines for recovery.

“I’ve been eating quite unhealthily, pizza and sausage fries have become familiar. In Sukeva, I went on a scale”, the weight has increased by 200 grams during the trip.

While traveling through Finland, Hujanen has stayed with his friends, in hotels and sometimes in the van that is with him on the trip.

For part of the journey, the car was driven by someone other than Hujanen. When another driver has not been available, Hujanen has found himself in special situations.

“Sometimes I’ve driven the car to the finish of the next stage and then taken a taxi to the starting point so I can run back to the car. It’s been as busy as Savonia can be,” he laughs.

Sukevalainen Hujanen has been doing similar stunts for ten years. During that time, he has, among other things, organized floorball tournaments and 24-hour runs and ran for 18 hours straight up the fitness stairs in Iisalmi.

As you can tell from the captures, the young man is in extremely good running condition.

“My body and legs are made for running. When I was younger, I ran races, but I feel that this suits me better.”

Has Finland lost a top runner from the athletic fields?

“I wouldn’t have anything to give if I was somewhere in Kaleva’s games. Finland hasn’t lost anything,” Hujanen laughs.

“But maybe Finland has gained something from my exploits.”