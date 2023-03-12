Charity | Leena Valtanen, 88, from Kajaani, organized 5,000 pairs of woolen socks for soldiers in Ukraine

Known as the “wool sock agitator” in Kainuu, Valtanen is famous for his sock antics.

Kajanian Leena Valtanen, 88, has been living in the middle of a sea of ​​wool socks for the last few weeks. Almost every day, a new batch of socks has arrived from enthusiastic weavers somewhere in Kainuu or North Ostrobothnia.

Valtanen has neatly packed the socks in boxes. At six o’clock on Saturday mornings, the boxes have been loaded onto the aid transport, and again a new shipment of socks has left for Ukraine. The time has been accurate so that the car has had time to board the Tallinn ferry in Helsinki.

Valtanen counts that he has now packed 4,700 pairs of socks.

“On Monday, 100 pairs are coming from Oulu and 200 from Kuusamo. Then there will be a total of 5,000 pairs,” says Valtanen on the phone.

The soldiers show off the socks they received. Leena Valtanen’s photo archive.

An idea Valtanen got to collect wool socks at the beginning of the year, when a familiar aid worker from the congregation said that warm socks are now needed in Ukraine, among other things.

Acquaintances knew Valtanen to be a hard-working weaver who had previously successfully machined various weaving techniques. He asked if Valtanen could arrange a hundred pairs of wool socks for the aid shipment.

“I replied that I won’t settle for a hundred, but let’s put a thousand,” says Valtanen.

Valtanen immediately started contacting weavers he knew. A notice was placed in the window of a local yarn store about collecting socks for Ukraine, and Kainuu Sanomat, published in Kajaani made a story about it.

The original goal was to collect a thousand pairs in a month. However, it started with a mitten – or should I say a wool sock.

Helsingin Sanomat did a story about the “Kainuu wool sock agitator” Leena Valtase back in 2011. Photo from that year.

“Enthusiastic weavers signed up more than expected, and a local thread store became a sponsor. Weavers have been able to get yarn for socks from there for free,” says Valtanen.

Valtanen estimates that about a thousand weavers were involved in the project. Some have woven several pairs, some only one. There have been many different models, but several socks have repeated the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

According to Valtanen’s information, socks have gone to the front line and military hospitals of the Ukrainian army.

“The best thing is when we’ve received photos from which we’ve seen that the socks have actually been used, and didn’t end up on the black market or left lying in a warehouse.”

Valtanen also plans to send festive socks symbolizing the Finnish and Ukrainian flags to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Weaving is nowadays a trendy hobby, but Valtanen has always been weaving.

“I remember knitting my first socks as a little girl shepherding, I would have been five or six years old. Mother was a craftswoman, she taught.”

Valtanen organized his first sock raffle in 2007, when Finland turned 90 years old. He came up with the idea that the associations in Kainuu could start knitting blue and white wool socks in honor of the anniversary. In the end, 7,000 pairs of socks were sold, and the proceeds went to associations and village communities.

Since then, Valtanen has collected socks for both Finnish nursing homes and the poor in the mountains of Cyprus.

He has also organized the sock knitting championships and a competition to find the Kainuu county sock, and has produced a “wool sock opera”, which was performed all the way to the Savoy Theater in Helsinki.

Valtanen’s living room has waved wool socks.

On Monday On March 13, Valtanen organizes a thanksgiving party for all weavers at Kainuu College in Paltamo.

The day also marks the end of the Finnish Winter War.

The situation in Ukraine touches Valta also because he has experienced war himself.

“I have run to a bomb shelter in Kajaani. I still remember the plight of the people and the dirty stairs of the bomb shelter,” says Valtanen.

The government has been moved by people’s desire to help Ukrainians. She also manages to be amazed again and again by how easy it is to get people involved in various weaving adventures.

It has made him think about what other good things could be promoted by weaving.

Last In the past, while reading the news, Valtanen has thought about, for example, how to get Finns excited about picking berries. Should he, for example, promise lingonberry stockings to everyone who collects 50 kilos of berries?

That there would be no need to bring Thai people here to pick them up through human trafficking, says Valtanen.

“Crazy ideas are always needed,” Valtanen states.

