Laureus F1 Charity Night, the charity event to support children thanks to sport is back in Milan

Thursday 8 September, at the Merbag space in via Daimler 1, in the north-east of Milan, la Laureus F1 Charity Nightjust three days after Italian Grand Prix from Formula 1. The annual fundraising event in support of the activities of Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation is confirmed in attendance as last year.

Also this edition of the Laureus F1 Charity Night it will be conducted by the couple of journalists and television presenters Federica Masolin And Pierluigi Leopard: she turn the engines on Sky Sports and he voice of football matches broadcast on Dazn. During the evening they will be supported by the interventions of the journalist Giovanni Bruno and of Gianluca Gazzoliradio host and videomaker.

But the surprises don’t end there. The gala dinner will be handled by the Michelin-starred Chef and Ambassador Laureus Davide Oldaniaccompanied by the boys of his school in Cornaredo, and by Tassino Catering. Furthermore, this year too there will be support from Ferrari Trento as an event partner.

Ambassadors and guests expected at the Charity Night

Many celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment awaited the Charity Night. Among the Ambassadors, the names of the former coach stand out Fabio Capellothe former rugby player Marco Bortolami and the former basketball player Riccardo Pittiswhile among women of sport Alice Ronchettithe Italian symbol of softball.

Among the members of the Academy Laureusinstead, they are expected in the evening Giacomo Agostiniwinner of 15 world motorcycle championships, the former German skier Maria Hofl-Rieschthe former New Zealand rugby player Sean Fitzpatrick and the Australian motorcycle racer Mick Doohanwhich enrich the international presence at the ceremony.

There will also be other celebrities from the world of sport, ready to give their contribution to support the fundraising in favor of children in difficulty: from the former rugby player Diego Domínguez to the breathing coach for great athletes Mike Maric.

The Ambassador Laureus, the champions of Italian and international sport and the great guests who will animate the evening will have the common goal of raising funds to be allocated to support thousands of children in difficulty. Sport can thus break down inequalities and represent a healthy support in overcoming violence, discrimination, hardship and social problems, making a real difference in the lives of young people. Not surprisingly, once again this year the claim will be “Everyone Wins”To emphasize how each of us becomes a winner after giving to people in need.

