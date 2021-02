Portrait of Caridad Norberta Martínez Pacheco.

Today we bring to this arena the figure of Caridad Martínez Pacheco, called ‘La Negra’, a very popular woman of courage at a certain moment in the history of this city. His figure has been the subject of many pens by local authors such as Rodríguez Cánovas, Mediano Duran, Martínez Pastor, Mínguez Lasheras and José Juan Aniorte, among others, but