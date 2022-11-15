Charity | Jeff Bezos gave Dolly Parton 100 million

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has been granted by the country star For Dolly Parton A donation of 100 million dollars, or about 97 million euros.

CNN’s according to Bezos and his spouse Lauren Sanchez awarded a deafening sum to Parton, known as a philanthropist, in the form of their Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

“Jeff and I are really proud to announce that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner—a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Sanches explained of Parton’s win.

“We can’t wait to see what good you do with this $100 million prize,” he continued.

The prize to be awarded for the second time is intended to be used for charity as the recipient sees fit.

Parton, 76, took to Twitter to thank the couple for the rare honor and the large donation.

“I try to put my money where my heart is. I’ll do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you,” Parton wrote.

Parton has been doing charity work in various fields for a long time. During the corona pandemic, he donated a million to Vanderbilt University Hospital’s vaccine research. The donation was used in part for the development of the Modern corona vaccine.

Parton has also raised money for HIV organizations and the American Red Cross. He has also donated money for the construction of a cancer hospital and defended animal rights.

Parton already founded his own Dollywood Foundation in the 1980s, with which he has supported children around the world to get books and read. Parton also supports children and young people in the form of study scholarships.

Parton’s long singing career began in 1967 when she released her first Hello, I’m Dolly album. His most famous songs are Jolene.