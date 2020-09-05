Charity In Helsinki’s libraries, masks sewn with assist are collected for the poor

You’ll be able to take part within the rapture by stitching the masks your self or by donating the bought masks.

Helsinki libraries will start amassing face masks to donate to the needy on Monday.

You’ll be able to participate within the rapture organized by town and NGOs by stitching masks your self or donating bought masks.

There are assortment factors within the Helsinki Central Library in Oodi and within the libraries of Etelä-Haaga, Itäkeskus, Jakomäki, Kallio, Kannelmäki, Pohjois-Haaga and Töölö.

The Deaconess Institute delivers masks on to weak individuals. On the similar time, they’re instructed of their use.

It is strongly recommended to make use of Marttaliitto’s stitching directions when stitching cloth masks. Completed masks must be packed in clear plastic luggage. Disposable masks are delivered to the library within the packages wherein they have been bought.

Along with the charity occasion, the Metropolis of Helsinki already has its personal face masks distribution points.