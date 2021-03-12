DON’T miss a chance to support a charity that’s been helping struggling families with food and have some fun at the same time.

Collective Calling is holding a Spring Fair on Saturday, March 20, starting midday at Tikitano Besaya Restaurant in Estepona.

There will be live music by Soulicious band with Simone Kennedy, an Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Workshop for the children amongst other fun and games in the spacious gardens by the sea.

A two course lunch menu for adults – a starter and main course including one drink – and for kids, a main course and drink will be available.

The event is sponsored by Mariposa Energia, Spence Clarke Accountants, Helicopteros Sanitarios, Ibex Insurance and the Rotary Club Marbella with Aloha Interact from Aloha College.

Tickets are € 35 for adults and € 18 for kids, including meal and are available direct from Tikitano on +34 671 316 551 or email [email protected]