Kerem is about to drive off when a man appears in the light of the headlights directly in front of his bonnet. Slightly torn coat, gray hair, waving hands. Kerem goes to him. “Do you still have food?” Asks the man. “Sure, come with me,” says Kerem, walking around the white van and opening the trunk.

Sarah Huemer Editor in the “Money & More” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The goulash in the big pot is still steaming, Kerem gives the homeless one a bowl of it. “More cookies or a chocolate bar? It is Christmas time.”

Kerem is on the road in the service of the Frankfurt association “Supporting Hands”, and as a voluntary helper, he distributes warm meals to the homeless in the evenings. Every cent of donations is spent on meals, water bottles and fuel, he says, not without pride. What the money does is easy to see here in Frankfurt. “Anyone who wants to know what happens to their donation should come by.”