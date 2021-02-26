Sharjah (WAM)

The “Charity Cloud” initiative, which was concluded by the Sharjah Charitable Society in 2006, in cooperation with the Air Arabia Company, has contributed to the implementation of more than 100 charitable projects at a cost of 7.2 million dirhams so far, distributed in a number of countries.

The association confirmed that the implementation of these projects came within the framework of the existing partnership between the association and the Air Arabia Company, which is concerned with collecting donations from passengers on board Air Arabia flights, and delivering them to the Sharjah Charity Association to implement charitable projects.

Mohammed Hamdan Al-Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees Department, said: The “Good Cloud” initiative is based on providing passengers on board Air Arabia flights with the opportunity to donate and support projects implemented by the Sharjah Charity Association aiming to support societal and economic development efforts in less fortunate communities through the establishment of And the development of educational institutions and health care institutions in countries that are in dire need of such services within the goals and vision of the association.

He explained that the implemented projects varied between educational, health and relief projects, in addition to health and productivity projects, and other projects that greatly contributed to changing the lives of the beneficiaries.