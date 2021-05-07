Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, CEO of Al Ihssan Charitable Society in Ajman, stressed the importance of honoring outstanding orphans and distinguished students, coinciding with the state’s celebration of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work”, and spreading the spirit of scientific competition between orphans enrolled in it, and in line with the Orphan Empowerment Initiative. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the aim of integrating them into society and taking care of them comprehensively, and rehabilitating them psychologically, scientifically, health and socially through specialists in this field. This came during the Al Ihssan Charitable Society honoring 30 orphans who excelled in studies, with the support of the Sharjah Endowment Department, as it provided valuable money and in-kind gifts, with the aim of spreading the spirit of distinction and scientific excellence among them. Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Executive Vice President of Al Ihssan Charitable Society, said: “The association seeks to encourage the orphan student of knowledge, to motivate him to continue his scientific path, and to overcome all obstacles that face him during his career, and the association is keen to pay attention to this category, and to support it financially and morally. », Pointing out that orphan sponsorship is an essential part of charitable charitable projects, as it seeks to provide a family atmosphere for the orphan to compensate him for the loss of the father who was supporting him, in addition to supporting his family socially and economically.

He praised the efforts of the Sharjah Endowment Department and its role in serving society in all its segments and groups, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, in a way that serves the goals of community development and humanitarian initiatives that will consolidate the spirit of benevolence and giving by providing a package of supportive assistance to empower orphans and integrate them into society.