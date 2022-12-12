Recording acts of charity is an easy way to make a video go viral, especially on TikTok. The composition of these pieces is orthodox; the tiktoker either youtuber walks down the street (if possible in Advent) and comes across a homeless person. She walks up to him, talks to him or not, and leaves him a good deal of money. Record the reaction homeless, who is surprised, excited and grateful as if the Archangel Gabriel had just appeared. The tiktokerDignified, he comforts the beggar and then walks away while approaching the friend who is recording, with a hero’s gait and a paternalistic voice. “You can make someone happy with very little.” Before uploading the video (and this is essential) archive music is added, a short sad, emotional, free melody. Because the content creator is not going to overpay, don’t bother me. Nor is he going to risk having the video deleted, because if no one sees it, this is as if it had not happened.

The winner will eat hot and sleep in a bed that night. Any social work professional will tell you that he is not helping, but I don’t have space to explain.

And now let’s reimagine this: imagine that you are the one in the street and that one day a young man dressed in a suit approaches you. tronista, secretly records you and uploads a video in which you cry because someone finally talks to you, or feeds you. Imagine that you are the carnival monkey who makes others feel like better people. Or imagine that the monkey is your father, emigrated to a hostile country. Imagine being the toy of others. Or imagine something worse… imagine being so vain that you end up using vulnerable people for your own economic and social benefit. Gross.

