Generali Milano Marathon set another record thanks to the commitment of the non-profit organizations involved in the Charity Program. Here are the top fundraisers who have won the 2021 Charity Awards

Cristina Piccinotti June 19

– Milan

One month from the Generali Milano Marathon Special Edition, the race with records, with the Charity Awards the time has come celebrate NPOs (Non-Profit Organizations), the great protagonists of Milan Marathon Charity Program 2021.

The delivery of the solidarity trophies of the special edition 2021 took place Wednesday 16 June in the LENOVO space, in the heart of Milan.

The event, organized by RCS Sports & Events, was an opportunity to give due recognition to the non-profit organizations that have distinguished themselves in fundraising.

The solidarity project linked to the Generali Milano Marathon encourages runners to support, with their participation in the race, one of the organizations involved in the event, helping them to raise funds to finance their activities.

In the last edition they were collected 460 thousand euros, a result that confirms once again the Milanese marathon as one of the most important charity sporting events in Europe.

An exceptional value, considering the limited number of runners admitted to the race, the cancellation of the physical relay in the presence and the smaller number of NPOs adhering to the project compared to the past (about 50%).

He has always been a partner of the Generali Milano Marathon Gift Network, which provides the donation collection platform and contributes to the success of the Milano Marathon Charity Program.

The company organizes numerous training workshops that accompany the charity partners from their membership to the day of the event, with case studies and focus on the most effective strategies to achieve the set fundraising objectives.

The Charity Awards awarded – The awards were given to three non-profit organizations that have raised more funds on the Rete del Dono portal.

In first place the ONP VIDAS (Italian Home-based Volunteers for Assistance to the Sufferers), with Casa Sollievo Bimbi, the new pediatric hospice, the first in Lombardy and among the very few in Italy.

Second top fundraiser, #RUNFOREMMA & FRIENDS ONLUS, with School of Life on the wheelchair, 13th edition “My Son has a 4-Wheeler 2021”

In third place, A HAND FOR… The non-profit organization created to protect the scholastic-social inclusion rights of children and young people with disabilities.

All runners were thus able to contribute with their registration to the final result of this important collection.

The mechanism of the donation in favor of one of the official Onlus, in fact, has also been extended to 750 participants of the competitive 10 km, ai 1320 Lenovo Relay Anywhere team and ai 3,250 Lenovo Individual Anywhere subscribers that have raced throughout Italy.

During the evening of the Charity Awards, the first 3 men and the first 3 women who reached the finish line of the competitive 10 KM were also awarded.

For the male: 1st place Francesco Agostini (00:30:33), 2nd place Antonio Lollo (00:30:38), 3rd place Filippo Ba (00:31:42).

For the female: 1st place Sara Galimberti (00:35:42), 2nd place Mara Ghidini (00:36:25), 3rd place Najla Aqdeir (00:37:54).

And at the end of the evening, the last word went to FIDAL (Italian Athletics Federation), which is considering the date proposed by RCS Sports & Events for the next edition of the Milan marathon: Sunday 3 April 2022.