Delilah continues with her plan to make Joel fall in love with “At the bottom there is room”. Kimberly’s mother and Eva’s daughter wants to keep the money from ‘Fish Boy’, for whom she is doing very well with her new auto business. However, the plan of the character played by Lucecita has only one problem: ‘Charito’, who continues to watch over his children after learning that Jimmy would be a father along with Kimberly. Thus, this will lead to terrible tension in the Gonzales household, where fights will not be lacking. Is it possible that Delilah will also seek to formalize her relationship by becoming pregnant with Joel’s child?

Could Joel be a father with Delilah?

Eva stole Don Gilberto’s savings, Kimberly got ‘pregnant’ by Jimmy. What will Delilah do? Well, her plans are to keep Joel’s money, but she also wins him back completely to the point of having a formal relationship. The detail is that we do not know how formal it could be.

In the last chapter, Dalila flirted with Mike and made it clear that she doesn’t feel anything for the eldest son of ‘Charo’. However, so that Joel does not react prematurely, it is possible that the villain uses the same strategy as her daughter and resorts to a pregnancy to end up married.

Thus, in chapter 188 of “AFHS”, Delilah and Joel will be caught by ‘Charito’ giving each other a passionate kiss. “What does this mean?!” the housewife will ask them. Of course, this will be another headache for the Gonzales matriarch, who finds it difficult to take care of her children amid so many lies and bad intentions.

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” come out?

The episodes of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” premiere Monday through Friday on América TV, at prime time at 8:40 p.m., and are uploaded to the series’ official YouTube channel two days after its original broadcast .

“There is room at the bottom” showed a tender moment between Francesca and Alessia after Miss Montalbán’s disappointment in love. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Remember that you can also follow Peruvian fiction online on the América TVGO website, which you can access for free to tune in live to the new episodes of “AFHS”.