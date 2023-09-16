After finding out that Dalila was the one who donated blood for his operation, ‘Charito’ began to have different behaviors. Kimberly’s mother told her ex-mother-in-law that they are now blood sisters, something that ‘Charo’ did not believe until she verified it with Dr. Cortez. After that, Jimmy’s mother decided to give him a chiffon as a thank you for what she had done, however, Dalila was only looking to get closer to the Gonzales to return to Las Nuevas Lomas.

Lunch time arrived and ‘Charo”s family did not imagine that they would be greeted with a tuna salad. Given that, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ complained to Koky’s still partner because they are not vegetarians. But, when they tried the food, they remembered that Delilah was the one who prepared that appetizer for them as she was Joel’s partner. The Gonzales screamed and ‘Teresita’ told ‘Charo’ that she was already beginning the transformation from her to Kimberly’s mother.

