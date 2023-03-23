A character from “Al fondo hay sitio” that has been talked about in recent days is Charo. Joel and Jimmy’s mother left Las Lomas, as she had to make an emergency trip to Ayacucho. Since that day, all kinds of things have happened at the Gonzales house: Jimmy got married, Don Gilberto found out who Eva really was, and more. Now, chapter 182 of the América TV series has brought Charito back.

In the final part of the episode, Koki’s ex-partner shows up at his house and exclaims, “Family!” Her face is happy because she still doesn’t know what happened in her absence. Everything indicates that she is in for a big surprise when she sees Kimberly in her house and Joel sleeping in her room. VIDEO: America TV