Kimberly and Dalila’s theater fell in! “At the bottom there is room”! The last chapter of the América Televisión series showed how the popular “Tokio de Lince” could no longer bear the false pregnancy lie and confessed everything to Jimmy. Of course, the one who was not happy was the character played by ceballos, since she does remain adamant that there is a baby on the way, but it was not until they got together with the Gonzales family that the real chaos broke out. The lawsuit escalated to such an extent that there was physical aggression and a lot of drama, for which fans praised the performances that the scene with “Charito” left.

Dalila’s daughter could not continue with the lie and her false pregnancy was revealed to the Gonzales. Photo: America TV

“In the background there is room”: ‘Charito’ explodes against Dalila

Delilah did not want to lose in “AFHS”. Although Kimberly exposed her mother’s true plans and told even the smallest detail, the lady was not willing to be made a liar. After clinging so much to her deceit, ‘charito’ She did not hesitate to explode against her still mother-in-law, but there was a comment that spilled the glass of the Gonzales matriarch’s patience.

Specifically, Charo demanded that the ‘harpies’ leave their home. “Get out of my house for a damn time!” He was heard shouting very angrily at the mother of Jimmy. Faced with such demands, delilah He chose to leave, but not before saying the following: “I am not going to allow my grandson to be left without a father, even if the father is this monstrosity.”

At that moment, the “most beautiful woman in the world” did not hesitate to slap him loudly before the astonished gaze of the rest of those present. Immediately afterwards, Kimberly and her parent left the Gonzales home.

