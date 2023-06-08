Dengue cases in the Piura region continue to increase and claim fatalities. One of those infected with the disease is ‘Charrito de Corazón’, a boy who won “La voz kids” in 2022 and who made us happy with his songs that touched the soul of all Peruvians. He suffered hemorrhagic dengue and they had to admit him to the Santa Rosa Hospital. Due to his seriousness, he needed blood donors.

However, Gianmarco Morales He managed to defeat the disease and today he is in a state of recovery at his home in the district of La Unión, as he made it known through his social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Schools are closed to avoid more cases of dengue in the Piura region

The infant thanked God for always taking care of him and the people who supported him, donating blood and economically. “I thank God because he always took care of me. He always asked her to help me defeat this disease and I ask that she take care of all the children who are bedridden in a hospital“, said.

Let’s remember that the youngest from Piura triumphed at the hands of his coach, Víctor Muñoz, a Venezuelan singer and responsible for successful musical pieces such as“Maybe yes, maybe no”“I’m the one in charge” and “Minutes”.

#Charito #Corazón #boy #won #quotThe #voice #Kidsquot #hemorrhagic #dengue #Piura #overcome