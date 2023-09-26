Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘There is room at the bottom’ broke the hearts of more than one with the end of the relationship ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, one of the couples most loved by fans of the popular América TV series. The young people seemed to have a solid and strong bond, but the constant reminders of their social and economic differences, as well as the mistrust generated by Remo’s plot, ended up separating them definitively.

Faced with this, ‘Jimmy’, heartbroken, had no choice but to tell his mother the news because she was worried about seeing him locked in his room. When she found out everything, she cried with him and tried to comfort him, saying, “You know you are worth a lot.” This is because the youngest Gonzales feels diminished by the position he had in the Maldini Corporation and by all the humiliations he has received throughout his life. Although ‘Charito’ tried to give him strength, he just cried uncontrollably and told her that he loved her, but he would not return to Alessia.