Charito suffers in “At the bottom there is room”. The Gonzales matriarch hoped everyone would remember her birthday, but her special day went completely unnoticed and she broke down in tears. The only one who agreed was “Koki” Reyes, who returned to the América Televisión series to surprise her ex-wife with a cake. Of course, the issue did not stop there and the character played by Mónica Sánchez chose to teach her family a lesson.

Specifically, he wrote a letter in which he explained that he had gone far away, after having felt the rejection of his relatives. “I’m not worth anything,” read part of the letter. However, this was a plan, since Charo was only hiding in Félix’s booth to make her family learn to value her presence in her house. VIDEO: America TV

