D.ie The corona pandemic can be summed up in numbers after fifteen months: Around 130 million people worldwide are known to have contracted Sars-CoV-2, and soon there will be three million who fell victim to the new type of coronavirus. The number of infected people in Germany is now at a similar level, at least those that the authorities know about. Although 77,000 deaths are to be mourned, the comparatively low number of victims is to be regarded as a success of all measures, even if this is currently being forgotten. The number of infections is increasing, however, so that intensive care physicians are warning: “We are running into doom with seeing eyes,” says Gernot Marx, President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. The association introduces Register for occupancy in the intensive care units and announced that with more than 5000 Covid-19 patients it was slowly becoming critical. This was the case between Christmas and the beginning of January, when almost 6,000 needed intensive medical treatment; from March to April there were already 3729 again.

Sonja Kastilan Responsible for the “Science” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

These numbers are facts, seem terribly sober, downright inhumanly abstract. What they mean, which fates are hidden behind them, is difficult to understand: How does it feel to suddenly run out of breath? Not being able to speak anymore and being too weak to stand up alone? Or to wake up from an artificial coma in a completely strange environment? How do doctors and nursing teams manage to look after their patients’ lives with confidence, to master complications for them and to fight against death? And what if there is nothing left to do, you have to give up all hope and inform the families about it? Visiting an intensive care unit is strictly regulated, not everyone can get an idea for themselves – and yet there is now the opportunity to relax from the sofa via ARD media library with the dramatic consequences of a corona infection to deal with: The science journalist and documentary filmmaker Carl Gierstorfer spent weeks and months in intensive care unit 43 in the Virchow Clinic of the Berlin Charité. He accompanied doctors in the ambulance with the camera and spoke to emergency doctors and nursing staff for “Charité intensive”.