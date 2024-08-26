Home World

A doctor from Germany disappears while hiking on Monte Giove in Italy. However, investigators locate his last sign in Switzerland.

Munich – In July 2024, the doctor Marcus Maurer disappeared during his vacation in San Bartolomeo, Italy. The 58-year-old spent his vacation in the Italian Mediterranean town with his wife, daughter and brother.

Last cell phone signal near Lago Maggiore: German Charité doctor missing in Italy

The 58-year-old doctor went on a hike to Monte Giove on July 31, 2024, according to various Italian news sources, including lastampa.itreported. His last mobile signal was registered on Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., after which there was no further sign of him. Monte Giove, near the Swiss border on Lake Maggiore, was the place where his mobile phone last established a connection – but to the Swiss network Swisscom.

Charité doctor from Germany missing in Italy – did a hike on Monte Giove end in death?

When the doctor did not return after his hike, the mountain rescue team launched a search operation. They were assisted by the doctor’s travel companions, who searched some lesser-known paths. At first, the rescuers were optimistic that they would find the man alive. The weather conditions were mild at the time of his disappearance and his medical training meant that he might be able to take care of himself if something less serious had happened. A month later, however, the chances of survival have dropped significantly. A tourist also recently went missing near Lake Garda.

Official search for German doctor called off – family offers reward for information

The Italian rescue services even used helicopters and thermal imaging cameras to find the 58-year-old doctor. Pictures of the doctor were shared on social media to encourage the public to help in the search. Facebook The family even published an appeal promising a reward of 3,000 euros for information leading to the discovery of the doctor.

The mountains around Lake Maggiore are very popular with German holidaymakers – a 58-year-old doctor from Germany did not return from a hike there. © Depositphoto/Imago/fkn

Many of his colleagues also commented on the doctor’s disappearance on Facebook and expressed their sadness. A doctor from Greece wrote: “The search for him was called off a few days ago. The rescue teams and his family assume that a fatal accident must have occurred. We simply cannot understand this and still hope that Marcus will come back alive.”

